Parents were shocked by the announcement that Adlington Community Nursery will close its doors for good on Friday, March 31.

The nursery, which has served the community for over 40 years, said it has been left with no option but to shut after struggling to recruit staff.

The nursery’s manager had previously announced her intention to leave at Easter and this has been followed by two further staff resignations.

Parents were given a weeks notice about the imminent closure with the nursery committee explaining its decision in a letter dated Thursday, March 23.

Statement from Adlington Community Nursery

Chair of the nursery’s committee, Hayley Federici, said: “Further to our previous letter advising that the manager would be leaving at Easter, we have since had two further members of staff resign.

"We have endeavoured to recruit for these positions and engaged with recruitment agencies to fill the roles temporarily.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to recruit staff even on a temporary basis and this means that we will not have the ratio of staff required to continue running the nursery.

"It is therefore with regret that our only option is to close the nursery with effect from April 14, 2023. Due to the Easter holidays, the last day your child(ren) will be able to attend nursery will be Friday, March 31.

"We are aware this may cause some inconvenience but unfortunately, we must adhere to government guidelines.

"As we are a charity, we have to officially hold a meeting with all current trustees and parents to finalise the closing of the charity / business. Invitations to this will be sent in a separate letter.

"We would like to thank you for choosing the nursery for your child(ren). We would like to wish you all the very best for the future.”

The unexpected closure has shocked mums and dads who have been left to look for another nursery for their children at short notice.

"It’s a real shame and heartbreaking…”

“Absolutely gutted,” said Taylor Joanne, whose son attends the nursery. “He absolutely loves it there. The nursery team are amazing.”

“It’s been heartbreaking,” added mum Emma Salisbury. “Such an amazing nursery and all the team have been incredible with my daughters. It will be a big loss to the community.”

"This is a real shock and must be a blow to the families in our village and around,” said Jimmy and Sue Firth. “Surely something can be done to save this fantastic facility?”

Former nursery manager Sharon Hamilton said she was ‘gutted’ to learn about the closure of her old workplace.

"I worked here for nearly 20 years and was manager for 8 years. It is the best nursery I have worked in, such a fabulous nursery.

"Unfortunately, as with all childcare jobs it doesn’t pay well for the responsibility that you have and the expectation from OFSTED in regards to the education and all the individual planning for each child to ensure that all children are progressing.”