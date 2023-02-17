Rishi Sunak ‘concerned’ about private details shared in Nicola Bulley case

Rishi Sunak told broadcasters he was “pleased that the police are looking at how that happened in the investigation”.

Lancashire Police is set to conduct an internal review after being criticised for making Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause public.

The force confirmed a date had been set for the review, which will be conducted by their Head of Crime, Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables.

The prime minister said he was "concerned" at the level of private information released following the disappearance of Nicola Bulley

Former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she believed the force had made a “dreadful error” in releasing details of the missing mother-of-two’s vulnerabilities.

A source close to the Home Secretary previously said Suella Braverman was also “concerned” and demanded an explanation from police on Thursday.

Confirming he agreed with Ms Braverman, the PM told broadcasters: “Well I agree with the Home Secretary, and like her I was concerned that private information was put into the public domain.

“I’m pleased that the police are looking at how that happened in the investigation.

Rishi Sunak said he was "concerned" at the level of private information released following Ms Bulley's disappearance (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Obviously my thoughts are with Nicola’s friends and family and the focus must now be on continuing to try and find her.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had received a referral from the force regarding the contact officers had with Ms Bulley on January 10 – before she went missing.

In a statement confirming the internal review, a police spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.

On February 17, exactly three weeks after Ms Bulley's disappearance, officers continued their search for the 45-year-old on the banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton

“She is also PIP 4 accredited and has attended the national reviewer course.”

Ms Bulley vanished after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre.

She was last seen at 9.10am taking her usual route with her springer spaniel Willow, alongside the River Wyre.

Her phone, still connected to a work call for her job as a mortgage adviser, was found just over 20 minutes later on a bench overlooking the riverbank, with her dog running loose.

Nearly 40 detectives have sifted through hundreds of hours of CCTV, dashcam footage and tip-offs from the public (Credit: Peter Byrne/ PA)

Information Commissioner John Edwards said he will be asking Lancashire Police about its decision to disclose Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT.

He said in a statement: “Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly.

“This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately.

“Given the high-profile nature of this case, we will be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to disclose this information in due course.”

Ms Bulley’s family urged people to stop “making wild theories up” about her and called for an end to the “speculation and rumours” about her private life in a statement issued on Thursday.

The decision by the force to reveal details of Ms Bulley’s “vulnerabilities” had earlier been criticised by MPs and campaign groups.

The Conservative police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, Andrew Snowden, said the force was being “as transparent as they can be” following the press conference.

On February 3, the force told the public of its main hypothesis that Ms Bulley had fallen into the River Wyre in a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am on the day she disappeared.