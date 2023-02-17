Nicola Bulley: These were the scenes as the search for a missing mum who vanished three weeks ago continued in Hambleton
Police search teams scoured the banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton as the search for a missing mum who vanished three weeks ago continued.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 4:27pm
Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).
Photo: National World
The mother-of-two's phone was later discovered on a bench still connected to a work call, with her springer spaniel also found running loose.
Photo: National World
On Friday (February 17), exactly three weeks after her disappearance, officers continued their search for the 45-year-old on the banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton.
Photo: Peter Byrne/ PA
Ms Bulley's family have called for an end to the "speculation and rumours" about her private life.
Photo: Peter Byrne/ PA