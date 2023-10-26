News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Ribble Valley Police seize cash, Class B and Class C drugs from address in Clitheroe in house raid

Police have raided a Clitheroe address and seized cash, Class B and Class C drugs.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ribble Valley Police are clamping down on drug crimes in the area as they post an picture raiding a Clitheroe address.

The image shows three Police men dressed in helmets and protective wear as they barge into the Ribble Valley address.

Read More
Longridge Dominos restaurant taking shape on Berry Lane
The image shows three Police men dressed in helmets and protective wear as they barge into the Ribble Valley address.The image shows three Police men dressed in helmets and protective wear as they barge into the Ribble Valley address.
The image shows three Police men dressed in helmets and protective wear as they barge into the Ribble Valley address.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the address the police find a quantity of drugs and cash.

Taking to social media, a spokesperson from the force said: ‘Good afternoon,

‘Officers from Ribble Valley Neighbourhood, Rural Taskforce and Response Teams have today executed a warrant at an address on George Street, Clitheroe.

‘A quantity of what is believed to be Class B, Class C drugs and cash has been seized as part of the investigation.

‘Drugs are not welcome in the Ribble Valley and we encourage anyone with any information to contact us.’