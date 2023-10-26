Ribble Valley Police seize cash, Class B and Class C drugs from address in Clitheroe in house raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ribble Valley Police are clamping down on drug crimes in the area as they post an picture raiding a Clitheroe address.
The image shows three Police men dressed in helmets and protective wear as they barge into the Ribble Valley address.
In the address the police find a quantity of drugs and cash.
Taking to social media, a spokesperson from the force said: ‘Good afternoon,
‘Officers from Ribble Valley Neighbourhood, Rural Taskforce and Response Teams have today executed a warrant at an address on George Street, Clitheroe.
‘A quantity of what is believed to be Class B, Class C drugs and cash has been seized as part of the investigation.
‘Drugs are not welcome in the Ribble Valley and we encourage anyone with any information to contact us.’