Ribble Valley Police are clamping down on drug crimes in the area as they post an picture raiding a Clitheroe address.

The image shows three Police men dressed in helmets and protective wear as they barge into the Ribble Valley address.

In the address the police find a quantity of drugs and cash.

Taking to social media, a spokesperson from the force said: ‘Good afternoon,

‘Officers from Ribble Valley Neighbourhood, Rural Taskforce and Response Teams have today executed a warrant at an address on George Street, Clitheroe.

‘A quantity of what is believed to be Class B, Class C drugs and cash has been seized as part of the investigation.