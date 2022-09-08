News you can trust since 1886
Restraining order placed on Bamber Bridge man jailed for stalking

A Bamber Bridge has been jailed for harassment after pleading guilty at Preston Magistrates Court.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:13 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:14 am

Barry Lee Roxburgh appeared at court on August 23 accused of pursuing a course of conduct on July 25 and August 22 which amounted to the stalking of a female victim and to the harassment of her.

During that period, Roxburgh attended the vicitim’s address on numerous occasions, made unwanted contact with her and made threats towards her person, contrary to section 2A(1) and (4) of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

Barry Lee Roxburgh from Bamber Bridge appeared at Preston Magistates Court on August 23.

Roxburgh pleaded guilty and was committed to prison for 12 weeks.

A restraining order was also placed against Roxburgh, meaning he cannot contact the victim directly or indirectly up until August 22 2023.

He committed the offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by Lancashire Magistrates Court in Febuary 2022 for the offences of driving a vehicle with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified.