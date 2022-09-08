Restraining order placed on Bamber Bridge man jailed for stalking
A Bamber Bridge has been jailed for harassment after pleading guilty at Preston Magistrates Court.
Barry Lee Roxburgh appeared at court on August 23 accused of pursuing a course of conduct on July 25 and August 22 which amounted to the stalking of a female victim and to the harassment of her.
During that period, Roxburgh attended the vicitim’s address on numerous occasions, made unwanted contact with her and made threats towards her person, contrary to section 2A(1) and (4) of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston Royal visit: These were the scenes as The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited city as part of Jubilee celebrations
-
2
Garstang Community Academy: headteacher quits after "pressures placed on him" became too much
-
3
Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J32 and J33 northbound in Garstang overnight
-
4
Cost of living crisis: boss of Preston's San Marco restaurant exploring solar panels to cope with soaring energy prices
-
5
Chorley chippy staff have lucky escape after car careers into shop front
Roxburgh pleaded guilty and was committed to prison for 12 weeks.
A restraining order was also placed against Roxburgh, meaning he cannot contact the victim directly or indirectly up until August 22 2023.
He committed the offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by Lancashire Magistrates Court in Febuary 2022 for the offences of driving a vehicle with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified.