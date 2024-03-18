Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested after a drone was spotted flying over prison walls with a suspicious package in Leyland.

Police were called to HMP Wymott in Ulnes Walton near Leyland after the drone was seen hovering over prison grounds on Friday.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man and seized a drone, mobile phone and small packages of white power found nearby.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempting to convey articles into a prison and flying a drone within 400 metres of restricted airspace.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Wymott is a Category C men's prison near Leyland for convicted sex offenders, as well as inmates sentenced for mainstream offences.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after a drone was seen flying over the walls of HMP Wymott near Leyland on Friday (March 15)

What if you fly a drone too close to a prison?

"It is an offence to fly drones within 400 metres of a closed prison or young offender institution," explained Lancashire Police.

"Drone operators breaking the rules could face fines of up to £2,500 while those found smuggling illicit items face up to 10 years in prison.

"We will continue to work closely with the Prison Service and positive action will be taken against those breaking the law.