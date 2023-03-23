Renewed CCTV appeal after man left with multiple facial fractures following assault at Blackburn pub
A man was left with multiple facial fractures after he was attacked by two people at a pub in Blackburn.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, was assaulted by two men at the Fernhurst Pub in Bolton Road.
Officers said he was left with "multiple fractures to his face" as a result of the attack.
The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on August 12, 2021.
A 26-year-old man from Blackburn appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday (March 22) for his role in the assault.
He pleaded guilty to wounding without intent and will be sentenced in October.
Detectives on Thursday (March 23) re-released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.
“If you recognise this man, but you have not already come forward we would encourage you to please do so.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1693 of August 12, 2021.