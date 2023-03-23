The victim, a 34-year-old man, was assaulted by two men at the Fernhurst Pub in Bolton Road.

Officers said he was left with "multiple fractures to his face" as a result of the attack.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on August 12, 2021.

Police want to identify this man in connection with an attack at a pub in Bolton Road, Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 26-year-old man from Blackburn appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday (March 22) for his role in the assault.

He pleaded guilty to wounding without intent and will be sentenced in October.

Detectives on Thursday (March 23) re-released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.

“If you recognise this man, but you have not already come forward we would encourage you to please do so.