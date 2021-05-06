Preston men accused of kidnapping youth
Two men have denied kidnapping a youth in Preston.
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 3:45 pm
Avaiz Samad, 27, and Mudhassar Samad, 24, both of Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, entered not guilty pleas to carrying the boy away against his will.
The boy cannot be identified for legal reasons.
Read More
Read MoreGang members jailed after revenge plot to kidnap man who stole £275k from kingpi...
The alleged incident happened on October 28, 2020.
They will now face a trial at Preston Crown Court on April 25, 2022 and have been granted bail in the meantime.
(proceeding)
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.