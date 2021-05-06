Preston men accused of kidnapping youth

Avaiz Samad, 27, and Mudhassar Samad, 24, both of Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, entered not guilty pleas to carrying the boy away against his will.

The boy cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Court

The alleged incident happened on October 28, 2020.

They will now face a trial at Preston Crown Court on April 25, 2022 and have been granted bail in the meantime.

(proceeding)