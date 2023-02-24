News you can trust since 1886
Quantity of suspected Class A drugs seized after teenage boy, 14, arrested in Preston

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized after a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:03pm

There was an increased police presence in the Waverley Park area of Preston on Thursday afternoon (February 23).

Police later confirmed officers were out and about in the New Hall Lane area actively aiming to disrupt drug dealers

A 14-year-old boy from Preston was pursued by police and later detained on suspicion of drug offences after he decided to try and evade arrest.

A quantity of suspected class A drugs were seized as a result of his arrest, police said.

“We are committed to disrupting OCG and drug dealing activity in your area and we thank the public for their continued support in tackling organised crime,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information about possible criminal activity, call 101 or email [email protected]

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.