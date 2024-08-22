Paul Ainscough, 57, died at his Chorley home on June 24 after he was involved in an incident at The Stag pub two days earlier | Lancs Police

A Leyland pub will have its licence reviewed today after a man suffered fatal injuries in its beer garden.

South Ribble Borough Council’s licencing committee will consider if action should be taken against the Stag pub in Worden Lane due to a lack of required CCTV which meant an assault potentially linked to the man’s death was not recorded.

Lancashire Police called for the licence review after Paul Ainscough died at his Chorley home on Saturday, June 24 following an incident in The Stag’s beer garden two days prior.

The force believes the 57-year-old may have sustained fatal head injuries after he was pushed over during an altercation. It says the pub’s failure to ensure appropriate CCTV coverage in the beer garden has hindered the police investigation into his death.

Sergeant John Lovick, based at Leyland Police Station, said this failure to provide any CCTV has “frustrated the investigation”.

The premises licence holder Lee Forshaw later told police the pub “never had cameras in the beer garden, just a couple of dummies only”, despite the pub being managed by the same operators for over 10 years.

Sgt Lovick said: “On Saturday, June 22, 2024 - between 4.30pm and 7.30pm - a serious altercation took place in the beer garden of The Stag.

“As a result of this a 57-year-old male has died from the injuries he received. Accordingly, an investigation was instigated, led by the Force Major Investigation Team.

“As part the enquiry it was identified that The Stag have been unable to produce CCTV of the incident.

“There has been a clear breach of licensing conditions despite the premises being managed by the same operators for over ten years.

“The operators are clearly experienced and appear to have had a complete disregard for the promotion of the licensing objectives.”

The sergeant has not requested any particular outcome, but the Council’s licencing subcommittee has a number of options if it concludes action is required.

These range from warnings to more serious penalties such as removing the designated premises supervisor, suspending the premises licence or revoking its licence altogether.

The hearing will take place at the Civic Centre in Leyland today (Thursday, August 22).