Public warned not to approach wanted man last seen in Preston city centre with links to Leyland
Police have warned members of the public not to approach a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Lee Newsham was last seen in Preston city centre this morning and was wearing a grey top, black jeans and trainers.
He is described as is 5ft 10ins, with short brown cropped hair and is clean shaven.
A spokesperson for the police said: “If you see Newsham, we would ask that you do not approach him but call 999.”
For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 493 of 31st October 2024.