Police have warned members of the public not to approach a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Lee Newsham was last seen in Preston city centre this morning and was wearing a grey top, black jeans and trainers.

Lee Newsham was last seen in Preston City Centre this morning. | SR Police

He is described as is 5ft 10ins, with short brown cropped hair and is clean shaven.

Newsham, who also uses the name, Lee McPartland has links to Leyland.

A spokesperson for the police said: “If you see Newsham, we would ask that you do not approach him but call 999.”

For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 493 of 31st October 2024.