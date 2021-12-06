Police wanted to speak to Ryan George Evans in connection with a stabbing in the city,

The 29-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Evans has links to the Ingol, Ashton and city centre areas of Preston.

Have you seen 29-year-old Ryan George Evans? Police want to speak to him in connection with a stabbing in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"The public are advised not to approach Evans but to report any immediate sightings to police by calling 999," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0099 of December 1.