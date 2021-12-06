Public warned not to approach man wanted in connection with stabbing in Preston
Police urged the public not to approach a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Preston.
Police wanted to speak to Ryan George Evans in connection with a stabbing in the city,
The 29-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and light brown hair.
Evans has links to the Ingol, Ashton and city centre areas of Preston.
"The public are advised not to approach Evans but to report any immediate sightings to police by calling 999," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0099 of December 1.
