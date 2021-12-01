Man spotted 'staggering and bleeding' in Preston street after alleged stabbing

Ambulance crews rushed to De Lacy Street after receiving an anonymous report that a man had been found "staggering and bleeding" this morning (December 1).

Paramedics discovered a 42-year-old man with injuries to his leg after arriving at the scene and contacted police at around 2.15am.

Pictures from the street show a large section of the pavement was cordoned off while crime scene investigators examined the area.

Officers said the man's injuries were "not life threatening" but urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or visiting doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 0099 of December 1.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

