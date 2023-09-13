News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights

Two arrests made after police discover cannabis farm at Valley Mill in Nelson

Two men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis ‘farm’ in Nelson this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were alerted to a suspicious incident at Valley Mill, just off Southfield Street, and once at the scene discovered 258 plants growing.

The plants were recognised as 'cannabis' and two men were arrested for cannabis cultivation and are currently in police custody.

Anyone who has information of this nature can report it online to Lancashire Police or by calling 101.