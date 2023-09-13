Two arrests made after police discover cannabis farm at Valley Mill in Nelson
Two men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis ‘farm’ in Nelson this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST
Officers were alerted to a suspicious incident at Valley Mill, just off Southfield Street, and once at the scene discovered 258 plants growing.
The plants were recognised as 'cannabis' and two men were arrested for cannabis cultivation and are currently in police custody.
Anyone who has information of this nature can report it online to Lancashire Police or by calling 101.