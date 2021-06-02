Public urged not to approach Preston man wanted on recall to prison

Gary Mooney, of Jemmett Street, Preston, is wanted for breaching his release licence conditions.

The 43-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with blue eyes and receding grey hair.

He has links to Ribbleton and the city centre area.

Gary Mooney.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are advising people not to approach him as he could be violent."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or by emailing [email protected]

