Public urged not to approach Preston man wanted on recall to prison
A Preston man who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his release licence conditions "could be violent", police said.
Gary Mooney, of Jemmett Street, Preston, is wanted for breaching his release licence conditions.
The 43-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with blue eyes and receding grey hair.
He has links to Ribbleton and the city centre area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are advising people not to approach him as he could be violent."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or by emailing [email protected]
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.