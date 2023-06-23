Police called to youths taking ‘laughing gas’ on Lancaster cycle track
Police were called to the cycle track off Caton Road in Lancaster to reports of a group of youths taking ‘laughing gas’.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
The youths were also reported to be smashing glass being a nuisance obstructing other people using the track.
A spokesman for Lancaster Area Police said on a Facebook post: “This post is designed to educate people about the health risks of Nitrous Oxide.
"Heavy use can lead to a vitamin deficiency that damages nerves in the spinal column.”
The incident happened on the afternoon of Thursday, (June 22).
The neighbourhood Policing Team will be out on foot in the area over the next few nights.
Call police on 101 with any concerns.