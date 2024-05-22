'Prolific' shoplifter who stole £500 worth of goods from Booths supermarket in Penwortham jailed
A “prolific” shoplifter who stole £500 worth of goods from a supermarket in Penwortham has been jailed.
Paul Allen, of Meadowbank, South Ribble, targeted the Booths store on Millbrook Way between January and March this year.
He was arrested on May 8 following an investigation by Lancashire Police.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting after appearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court on May 9.
He was subsequently jailed for 24 weeks.
