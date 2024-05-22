Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting.

A “prolific” shoplifter who stole £500 worth of goods from a supermarket in Penwortham has been jailed.

Paul Allen, of Meadowbank, South Ribble, targeted the Booths store on Millbrook Way between January and March this year.

He was arrested on May 8 following an investigation by Lancashire Police.

Paul Allen was jailed for a string of shoplifting offences in South Ribble (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting after appearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court on May 9.

He was subsequently jailed for 24 weeks.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.