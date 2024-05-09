Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The thefts occurred between January and March this year.

A man has been charged after £500 worth of goods were stolen from a supermarket in South Ribble.

£500 worth of goods were taken from the store between January and March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged after £500 worth of goods were stolen from a supermarket in South Ribble

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Allen was arrested on suspicion of theft on Wednesday following police enquiries.

The 45-year-old, of Meadowbank, South Ribble was later charged with six counts of theft from a shop.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.