Man charged after £500 worth of goods stolen from South Ribble supermarket

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2024, 12:49 BST
The thefts occurred between January and March this year.

A man has been charged after £500 worth of goods were stolen from a supermarket in South Ribble.

£500 worth of goods were taken from the store between January and March this year.

Paul Allen was arrested on suspicion of theft on Wednesday following police enquiries.

The 45-year-old, of Meadowbank, South Ribble was later charged with six counts of theft from a shop.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

