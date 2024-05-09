Man charged after £500 worth of goods stolen from South Ribble supermarket
A man has been charged after £500 worth of goods were stolen from a supermarket in South Ribble.
£500 worth of goods were taken from the store between January and March this year.
Paul Allen was arrested on suspicion of theft on Wednesday following police enquiries.
The 45-year-old, of Meadowbank, South Ribble was later charged with six counts of theft from a shop.
He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday.
