‘Prolific offender’ arrested and charged after spate of thefts from cars in Lancashire

On Tuesday (March 1), officers urged residents in the Thorncliffe Drive area to be aware of a “very busy individual” who had been breaking into cars.

Police asked residents to check their CCTV cameras in the hopes they could gather enough evidence to apprehend the person responsible.

Officers confirmed on Friday (March 4) that a man was arrested in connection with the offences in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 2).

A man was arrested by police following a spate of thefts from parked vehicles in Darwen.

John Rice of Sunnyhurst Lane, Darwen, was subsequently charged with interfering with a motor vehicle.

"Rice was remanded in custody and appeared before Lancashire Magistrates later that day,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thank you all so much for all your help. It has gone a long way in the apprehension of a prolific offender.

“Please remember to ensure you lock your vehicles and remove anything of value.”

