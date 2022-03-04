'Drunk' motorist arrested after being caught driving wrecked car with bonnet hanging off on M6
A ‘drunk’ motorist was arrested after they were caught driving a wrecked car on the M6 in Cumbria.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:46 pm
The motorist was spotted travelling on the southbound carriageway in Cumbria on Thursday afternoon (March 3).
Police quickly stopped the driver after seeing the “obvious danger” it posed.
Pictures taken by the police show the bonnet of the black Fiat was hanging off, leaving the engine compartment exposed.
Once the vehicle was stopped, officers said they were “confronted by a very obstructive drunk driver who was swiftly arrested.”