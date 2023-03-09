Shortly before 5.20am on October 17 last year, the victim – a man in his 30s – was preparing to cycle to work from his home in Swan Street, Blackburn.

As he was putting some music on his phone and whilst his legs were either side of his bike, he looked up and saw two men walking towards him.

One of the men, Paul Smith – a prolific offender with 35 convictions to his name – shouted “you’re up early mate” before the second man asked the victim for a cigarette.

After the cyclist told them he didn’t smoke, Smith went to shake his hand. When the victim refused Smith punched him in the chest, causing the man to drop his mobile phone.

Police said the victim did not retaliate but Smith pulled a knife from his jacket pocket and brandished it towards him.

The victim got off his bike and pushed it back into his yard before grabbing a broom handle to protect himself and going back out onto the street where he saw Smith picking up his phone and running into a nearby property.

Police quickly attended and were directed to the house where Smith and the second man were seen running into. They were both arrested.

Smith, 33, of Town Hall Street, Great Harwood, was subsequently charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and assault by beating. He pleaded guilty to all three offences.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (March 8) and was handed an extended sentence of six and a half years. He will serve four and a half years in prison before being released on licence for two years.

The second man was released no further action.

Tony Roberts, of Blackburn CID, said: “This was a shocking offence committed against a man who was on his way to work.