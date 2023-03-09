Lancashire Police said the 34-year-old, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was arrested on Wednesday (March 8) with assistance from West Mercia Police.

He was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation to find Ms Bulley.

The 45-year-old’s body was recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday, February 19 after an intensive three-week search.

Lancashire Police said the arrest relates to footage taken that day from inside a police cordon which reportedly showed officers recovering Ms Bulley’s body from the water. The footage was later posted online.

The man was arrested on the day family and friends attended a private funeral for Ms Bulley. He has since been released on bail with conditions.

A police spokesman said: "Our priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola's family and the wider community in St Michael's.