Prison officer who had four month relationship with inmate while working at HMP Lancaster Farms escapes jail

Alisha Fallows, from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, had the relationship with the male prisoner while working at HMP Lancaster Farms.

The 23-year-old communicated with inmate Damien Baxendale through mobile phones and via the prison telephone system, whilst pretending to be a family member between November 2020 and February 2021.

Following a joint investigation between the Prison Anti-Corruption Unit at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and HM Prisons’ NW Counter corruption unit, she was arrested in December 2020 on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Fallows pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing and on Friday was handed a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and given a 250 hours unpaid work order at Preston Crown Court.

Baxendale, who is currently serving a prison sentence for two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited item and was jailed for an additional 10 months.

Detective Superintendent Karen Jaundrill Kitchen, from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Alisha Fallows abused her position as a prison custody officer by choosing to have inappropriate relationships with an inmate and she will now have to face the consequences of her actions.

“We want to reassure the honest, dedicated and hardworking staff that work in our prisons that we will continue to take action against people who choose to engage in corrupt activity.”