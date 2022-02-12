Mark Baliga, 41, formerly of Fishwick Parade, was in prison for offences including wounding with intent and police assault.

Also known as Mark Yates he is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair. He has brown eyes, is clean shaven and has a deep voice.

Baliga has links to the New Hall Lane, Fishwick, Ribbleton and city centre areas of Preston.

Have you seen Mark Baliga?

Officers are advising people not to approach him and call police immediately if you know where he is.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “Baliga is wanted by police after absconding from prison.

“He is a risk due to his violent nature and history of assault. I would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward with information.

“Do not approach Baliga but instead call 101 immediately. In an emergency call 999.”