Daniel Hutchings, 22, Manor Road, Garstang: driving under the influence of a controlled drug - £230 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 36 months.
Robert Michael Sharples, 36, Fox Lane, Leyland: driving with excess alcohol - 12 months community order, banned from driving for 36 months.
Amanda Young, 43, Meadow View, Penwortham: driving with excess alcohol, namely 390 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - 18 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.
Marc Lee Bethell, 47, Spring Meadow, Leyland: speeding in a 50mph zone, namely the Kirkham bypass - £198 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.
Michael Burns, 33, Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham: failed to give information relating to the identity of a driving suspected of an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Stephen Kenneth Butler, 62, Stocks Road, Ashton: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £107 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.
Ion Nicolin, 43, Samuel Street, Preston: driving while disqualified from holding a licence - 12 month community order, £95 surcharge, £85 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Michael Stephen Hall, 35, Whiteholme Place, Ashton: failed to stop a motor vehicle when required by a police officer - £130 fine, £34 surcharge, £120 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.
Alberto Lugtu, 62, Ingleton Road, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 50mph zone - £357 fine, £36 surcharge, £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Bianca Georgia McHugh, 28, Green Bank Park, Longridge: failed to provide information on the identity of a driving suspected of committing an offence - £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Jack T Williams, 20, Draperfield, Chorley: driving without due care and attention - £233 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, five penalty points on driving licence.
Megan Kaytie McHugh, 29, Whitby Avenue, Igol, Preston: driving without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of accident - £300 costs, 12 month community order, banned from driving for six months.
Lisa Peta Minshall, 44, Thornley Place, Ribbleton, Preston: failed to provide a breath sample when required - 12 months conditional discharge, £22 surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.