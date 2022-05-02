Lasting from just one day to five months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…
Undefined: readMore
1. Beech Drive, Fulwood
What: give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, short sided disconnection of old lead supply and repalce with new connection
When: 03/05/2022 - 05/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
2. Arnold Close, Preston
What: give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 2 x poles
When: 04/05/2022 - 05/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
3. Fir Trees Avenue, Preston
What: give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole
When: 04/05/2022 - 05/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
4. Friargate, Preston- from Walker St to Ring Way
What: road closure
Why: Carriageway and footway works. This continuous temporary closure is a precursor to the pedestrianisation of friargate. Permanent orders will be introduced in due course. This ttro will allow us to make all necessary engineering preparations for the rerouting of bus services. This aspect of the works will begin following completion of improvements on corporation street.
When: 02/05/2022 - 31/10/2022
Photo: Google Maps