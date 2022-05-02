A number of roadworks are starting across Preston from Monday.

Which streets in Preston will have roadworks this week (May 2), how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 4:55 am

Lasting from just one day to five months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…

1. Beech Drive, Fulwood

What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, short sided disconnection of old lead supply and repalce with new connection When: 03/05/2022 - 05/05/2022

2. Arnold Close, Preston

What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 2 x poles When: 04/05/2022 - 05/05/2022

3. Fir Trees Avenue, Preston

What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 04/05/2022 - 05/05/2022

4. Friargate, Preston- from Walker St to Ring Way

What: road closure Why: Carriageway and footway works. This continuous temporary closure is a precursor to the pedestrianisation of friargate. Permanent orders will be introduced in due course. This ttro will allow us to make all necessary engineering preparations for the rerouting of bus services. This aspect of the works will begin following completion of improvements on corporation street. When: 02/05/2022 - 31/10/2022

