4. Friargate, Preston- from Walker St to Ring Way

What: road closure Why: Carriageway and footway works. This continuous temporary closure is a precursor to the pedestrianisation of friargate. Permanent orders will be introduced in due course. This ttro will allow us to make all necessary engineering preparations for the rerouting of bus services. This aspect of the works will begin following completion of improvements on corporation street. When: 02/05/2022 - 31/10/2022

Photo: Google Maps