Jessica Leigh Spencer, 28, New Rough Hey, Preston: failed to comply with the conditions of a supervision order - five days imprisonment.

Lee Peverall, 43, Harrison Road, Chorley: criminal damage to a window - four week curfew order, £80 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Adam James Bennett, 29, Mile Stone Meadow, Chorley: failed to comply with the requirement of a community order - £200 fine.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Ardian Kociu, 46, Adelphi Place, Preston: driving with excess alcohol, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - banned from driving for 20 months, £207 fine, £34 victim surcharge.

Raymond Scott Jones, 33, Victoria Quay, Ashton: failed to provide information relating to the driver of a vehicle suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Lorraine Margaret Kenyon, 44, Anderton Road, Euxton: driving under the influence of a controlled substance - £207 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Emma Sagar, 18, Chapel Meadow, Longton, Preston: driving with excess alcohol, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - £120 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 17 months.

Paul Stansfield, 32, Greystock Close, Bambe Bridge: assault by beating - £170 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

James Thomas Green, 30, Cooper Beech Lane, Cottam: driving under the influence of a controlled substance - £600 fine, £60 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

James Robert Lawson, 22, Hesketh Green, Rufford: driving under the influence of a controlled substance, namely cocaine - six month drug rehabilitation order, £300 fine, £95 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.