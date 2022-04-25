Jessica Leigh Spencer, 28, New Rough Hey, Preston: failed to comply with the conditions of a supervision order - five days imprisonment.
Lee Peverall, 43, Harrison Road, Chorley: criminal damage to a window - four week curfew order, £80 costs, £95 victim surcharge.
Adam James Bennett, 29, Mile Stone Meadow, Chorley: failed to comply with the requirement of a community order - £200 fine.
Ardian Kociu, 46, Adelphi Place, Preston: driving with excess alcohol, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - banned from driving for 20 months, £207 fine, £34 victim surcharge.
Raymond Scott Jones, 33, Victoria Quay, Ashton: failed to provide information relating to the driver of a vehicle suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Lorraine Margaret Kenyon, 44, Anderton Road, Euxton: driving under the influence of a controlled substance - £207 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.
Emma Sagar, 18, Chapel Meadow, Longton, Preston: driving with excess alcohol, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - £120 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 17 months.
Paul Stansfield, 32, Greystock Close, Bambe Bridge: assault by beating - £170 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
James Thomas Green, 30, Cooper Beech Lane, Cottam: driving under the influence of a controlled substance - £600 fine, £60 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.
James Robert Lawson, 22, Hesketh Green, Rufford: driving under the influence of a controlled substance, namely cocaine - six month drug rehabilitation order, £300 fine, £95 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.
John Joseph Howley, 39, Arnott Road, Ashton: driving with excess alcohol, namely 137 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - £500 fine, £50 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 30 months.