Preston's week in court - these are SOME of the people convicted of crimes at the city's magistrates

Lisa McFarllane, 36, Bow Lane, Preston: stole cleaning products worth £95 from Home Bargains; stolen denim jeans worth £158 from Marks and Spencer - three weeks imprisonment, £95 costs.

Michael Parker, 31, Linden Drive, Lostock Hall: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - £80 fine.

Paige Aspinall, 24, Whitethorn Square, Lea, Preston: driving while disqualified from driving - 12 month community order, £40 fine, £34 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Magistrates' Court

Owen Hodgkinson, 21, Ashleigh Street, Preston: driving without insurance - £228 fine, £34 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Christopher Williamson, 44, Peddlers Lane, Ashton:driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £40 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Sohaib Akhtar, 32, Fishwick View, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone: £133 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three points on driving licence.

Maisie Ann Boyles-Howard, 22, Hall Lane, Longton: driving without due care and attention - £223 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six points on driving licence.

Remi Leigh Hillton, 23, Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley:driving at excess speed in a 70mph zone - £233 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six points on driving licence.

Hollie Joanne Bretherton, 32, Moss Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston: driving without due care and attention - £440 fine, £44 costs, six points on driving licence.

Peter Joseph Bradley, 38, Larch Avenue, Chorley: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, eight penalty points on driving licence.