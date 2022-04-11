Preston's week in court - these are SOME of the people convicted of crimes at the city's magistrates
A round-up of people brought before local magistrates.
Lisa McFarllane, 36, Bow Lane, Preston: stole cleaning products worth £95 from Home Bargains; stolen denim jeans worth £158 from Marks and Spencer - three weeks imprisonment, £95 costs.
Michael Parker, 31, Linden Drive, Lostock Hall: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - £80 fine.
Paige Aspinall, 24, Whitethorn Square, Lea, Preston: driving while disqualified from driving - 12 month community order, £40 fine, £34 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Owen Hodgkinson, 21, Ashleigh Street, Preston: driving without insurance - £228 fine, £34 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Christopher Williamson, 44, Peddlers Lane, Ashton:driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £40 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.
Sohaib Akhtar, 32, Fishwick View, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone: £133 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three points on driving licence.
Maisie Ann Boyles-Howard, 22, Hall Lane, Longton: driving without due care and attention - £223 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six points on driving licence.
Remi Leigh Hillton, 23, Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley:driving at excess speed in a 70mph zone - £233 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six points on driving licence.
Hollie Joanne Bretherton, 32, Moss Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston: driving without due care and attention - £440 fine, £44 costs, six points on driving licence.
Peter Joseph Bradley, 38, Larch Avenue, Chorley: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, eight penalty points on driving licence.
Thomas Brash, 37, Back Lane, Great Eccleston: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £64 fine, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.