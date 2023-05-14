Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire area. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 22 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates during the week of May 1 (offences sentenced in the week of April 25are HERE).

Names of people who have appeared at Preston Magistrates Court?

Preston Magistrates Courts

Charmaine Card , 46, Alderfield, Penwortham: stole steaks of a value £60, belonging to Aldi - £60 fine, £24 surcharge, £85 costs.

, 46, Alderfield, Penwortham: stole steaks of a value £60, belonging to Aldi - £60 fine, £24 surcharge, £85 costs. Matthew Hampton , 39, Elcho Street, Preston: having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Thurlby Club, stole therein a Till, several bottles of alcohol of a value unknown - 26 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, £154 surcharge.

, 39, Elcho Street, Preston: having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Thurlby Club, stole therein a Till, several bottles of alcohol of a value unknown - 26 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, £154 surcharge. Dean Billingham , 40, West Cliffe, Preston: assaulted Emily Fitton by beating her - 12 weeks imprisonment, £200 compensation.

, 40, West Cliffe, Preston: assaulted Emily Fitton by beating her - 12 weeks imprisonment, £200 compensation. Adrian Ilie Nicolin , 38, Miller Road, Preston: having been required by a police officer failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - No totting disqualification, mitigating circumstances: exceptional hardship found; £630 fine.

, 38, Miller Road, Preston: having been required by a police officer failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - No totting disqualification, mitigating circumstances: exceptional hardship found; £630 fine. Darryl James Riding , 37, Doopstone Close, Lostock Hall: having been required by a police officer failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - No totting disqualification (mitigating circumstances: impact to elderly grandmother who he cares for and impact to job and the resulting impact on employees); £242 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

, 37, Doopstone Close, Lostock Hall: having been required by a police officer failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - No totting disqualification (mitigating circumstances: impact to elderly grandmother who he cares for and impact to job and the resulting impact on employees); £242 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence. Krystian Rafal Stasiaczek , 23, Barleyfield, Bamber Bridge: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 London Road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - No totting disqualification (mitigating circumstances: loss of job - works in Darwen and would not be able to get to work; impact on partner who cannot afford the rent alone); £146 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

, 23, Barleyfield, Bamber Bridge: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 London Road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - No totting disqualification (mitigating circumstances: loss of job - works in Darwen and would not be able to get to work; impact on partner who cannot afford the rent alone); £146 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence. Hayley Jane McAteer , 35, Shakespeare Road, Ribbleton: sent to Ryan McAteer an electronic communication, namely text messages, which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient; without lawful excuse, threatened Ryan McAteer that you would burn his house down belonging to him, intending that he would fear that the threat would be carried out - 12 month community order, 12 month restraining order, £120 fine, £114 surcharge, £85 costs.

, 35, Shakespeare Road, Ribbleton: sent to Ryan McAteer an electronic communication, namely text messages, which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient; without lawful excuse, threatened Ryan McAteer that you would burn his house down belonging to him, intending that he would fear that the threat would be carried out - 12 month community order, 12 month restraining order, £120 fine, £114 surcharge, £85 costs. Tinu Sebastian , 28, Deepdale Road, Preston: drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit - £200 fine, £80 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

, 28, Deepdale Road, Preston: drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit - £200 fine, £80 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months. Piotr Skorzybot , 27, Samuel Street, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 London Road, Preston, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £116 fine, £46 surcharge, three penalty points on driving licence.

, 27, Samuel Street, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 London Road, Preston, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £116 fine, £46 surcharge, three penalty points on driving licence. Aurelien Anakeu , 32, Carr Street, Preston: driving without insurance - £544 fine, £217 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

, 32, Carr Street, Preston: driving without insurance - £544 fine, £217 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence. Chloe Connelly , 21, Raikes Road, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 London Road, Preston, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

, 21, Raikes Road, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 London Road, Preston, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence. Akeem Gibbins , 28, New Rough Hey, Ingol: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

, 28, New Rough Hey, Ingol: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence. Trudi Louise Lowe , 45, Admarsh Drive, Great Eccleston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A5230 Squires Gate Lane, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

, 45, Admarsh Drive, Great Eccleston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A5230 Squires Gate Lane, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence. Anthony Phillip Madden , 35, Larches Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble: drove a motor vehicleon a restricted road, namely Channel Way, Ashton on Ribble, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £440 fine, £176 surcharge, £90 costs, four penalty points on driving licence.

, 35, Larches Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble: drove a motor vehicleon a restricted road, namely Channel Way, Ashton on Ribble, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £440 fine, £176 surcharge, £90 costs, four penalty points on driving licence. David Charles Neary , 55, Greencroft, Penwortham: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely Channel Way, Ashton on Ribble, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £40 fine, £16 surcharge, £44 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

, 55, Greencroft, Penwortham: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely Channel Way, Ashton on Ribble, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £40 fine, £16 surcharge, £44 costs, three penalty points on driving licence. Promise Omochere , 22, Lune Street, Preston: having been required by or on behalf of a police officer failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

, 22, Lune Street, Preston: having been required by or on behalf of a police officer failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence. Gabriel Palau , 33, Gisburn Road, Ribbleton: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely A59 Brockholes Brow Eastbound at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points.

, 33, Gisburn Road, Ribbleton: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely A59 Brockholes Brow Eastbound at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points. Akam Rashid , 30, Floyer Street, Preston: driving without insurance - £120 fine, £40 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

, 30, Floyer Street, Preston: driving without insurance - £120 fine, £40 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence. Paul Dowling , 35, Gaskell Road, Penwortham: without the owner’s consent took a motor vehicle and, before it was recovered, damaged the vehicle - 18 months community order, £500 compensation, £114 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 18 months.

, 35, Gaskell Road, Penwortham: without the owner’s consent took a motor vehicle and, before it was recovered, damaged the vehicle - 18 months community order, £500 compensation, £114 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 18 months. Michael Thomas Moran , 45, Avenham Lane, Preston: stole large quantity of trousers, to the value of £237, belonging to Marks and Spencer: 18 weeks imprisonment.

, 45, Avenham Lane, Preston: stole large quantity of trousers, to the value of £237, belonging to Marks and Spencer: 18 weeks imprisonment. Marlon Alexander John , 30, Castle Mount, Fulwood: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely St Vincents Road, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in your blood exceeded the specified limit - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £100 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

, 30, Castle Mount, Fulwood: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely St Vincents Road, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in your blood exceeded the specified limit - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £100 costs, banned from driving for 12 months. Gary Ward, 41, St Marks Road, Ashton: without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, namely Tulketh Road outside the Tulketh Tap Bar in Preston, an air weapon, namely an air rifle - 12 months community order, £114 surcharge, £85 costs.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.