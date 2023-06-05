The faces of 11 missing people who vanished from Preston, Blackpool and across Lancashire

Each of the faces pictured here belongs to someone reported missing from Lancashire in the past three decades.

What connects them all is that they have seemingly disappeared without a trace, despite extensive police investigations at the time they were first reported missing.

Missing People, the UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones, is continuing to appeal for information on their whereabouts and urges them to make contact. Its confidential helpline is open daily between 9am and 11pm to anyone calling 116 000.

The helpline is for people who are thinking about leaving home, who are currently missing, who have a missing loved one, or families and young people affected by exploitation. It is also how members of the public can pass on information about sightings.

The charity can also be contacted by emailing [email protected] or visiting the Missing People website.

1 . Missing people There are 11 people listed as missing from Lancashire Photo: Missing People Photo Sales

2 . Anh Nguyen Anh Nguyen, aged 16, was reported missing from Blackburn on December 2, 2011. Quote reference 11-002922 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People Photo Sales

3 . Shane Graham Shane Graham, aged 26, was reported missing from April 29 on 2016. Quote reference 16-003348 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People Photo Sales

4 . Adrian Wane Adrian Wane, aged 43, was reported missing from Preston on January 20, 2015. Quote reference 15-001753 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3