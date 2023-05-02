A 15-year-old boy convicted of 11 counts of various forms of sexual assault against someone under age 11 attended Preston Magistrates Court on April 18.

The 15-year-old boy from Skelmersdale, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attended Lancashire Youth Court, sitting at Preston Magistrates Courts, on April 18 faced with 11 molestatation counts against a nine-year-old girl. The offences, which included intentional sexual touching, took place between July 1 2021 and January 14 2022 in Burnley, and breached various sections of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He was charged with a string of sex offences against the young girl – including one in which he groped the youngster during a game of sleeping lions. He had denied all the charges – which included carrying out a series of lewd acts – but was found guilty at an earlier hearing.

At Preston Magistrates Court, he was handed a Youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision and surveillance. The defendant must comply with a daily 7pm to 7am curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months. The teenager was also ordered to remain at a named location during the hour of the court-mandated curfew.