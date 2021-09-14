Preston woman was 'strangled to the point of unconsciousness' by partner during row over work

Mirel Coravu, 38, of Acregate Lane, Preston, attacked his partner on several occasions, Preston Crown Court heard.

Coravu, a Romanian national, communicated by an interpreter at Preston Crown Court as prosecutor David Clarke explained the victim has since made a retraction statement and resumed her relationship with him, the court heard.

Mr Clarke said she previously told police he had controlled who she spoke to and where she was going, and his behaviour changed when he consumed a lot of alcohol.

Crown Court

She said in June their relationship difficulties had resumed, and that he would insult and swear at her, causing her to feel depressed and have trouble sleeping.

On August 6 last year, she came home from work at 2.20pm to an empty house and had something to eat at the kitchen table

Coravu came home drunk and started an argument about work

Mr Clarke said: " His initial response was to take her phone and put it into his pocket but the matter then turned violent in that he grabbed her by the hair and slammed her into the ground.

"She says he kicked her in the face and then stepped on her back countless times.

"She says she felt terrible and sharp pain immediately, but he continued to assault her by putting his knees onto her back.

"He grabbed her by the neck with both hands until the point she lost consciousness.

"When she came round he said: 'Did I tell you I was going to kill you?'

"She managed, however, to get out. It seems there was some distraction with a child outside and she took her chance to run off down the street.

"She says she thought she was going to die."

A neighbour got her into her home and called police after spotting Coravu chasing her.

The victim had suffered bruises and swelling under both eyes, a cut to her left ear, and scratches and bruises.

In an interview Coravu claimed the woman had "physically gone for him" when he tried to kiss her, but later admitted causing actual bodily harm.

Defending, Beverly Hackett said he had been in Preston since 2016 and was of previous good character.

She added: "It is, I accept on his behalf, a very unpleasant offence and that the court would wish to take into account domestic violence guidelines.

"The defendant understands he finds himself in a serious position."

He court heard fled England the day after but came back to this country because she asked him to return and wanted to reconcile.

Describing it as a prolonged and persistent attack" that involved strangulation, Judge Richard Gioserano said: "That does not reduce the seriousness of what you did.

" It simply shows she is prepared tolerate it, but unfortunately the courts, on behalf of the public, cannot do so."