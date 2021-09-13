Wesham abuser bit woman's cheek during workplace attack in Blackpool

Liam Halton, 33, of Garstang Road, Wesham, Preston, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, theft and sending malicious communications to the victim over a period in 2020.

Halton, who has 19 convictions for 40 offences, had been in a "volatile" relationship with the woman in 2020, Preston Crown Court heard.

His 10 month jail term was suspended for two years with a requirement to attend the Building Better Relationships probation programme, and he must do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Crown Court

Prosecutors said they had previously tried to rekindle the relationship but it "hadn't worked out."

On January 29, 2020 Halton turned up at a premises she was working at in Speyside, Blackpool, and banged on the door.

She opened it and asked him to leave but he grabbed by throat with both hands, pinned her against the wall and bit her right cheek.

Halton then went through her back pockets, stole her phone and left, leaving her with bite marks and bruises and marks to her lips and face.

The court heard she retracted her statement in February 2020 but later said she was bullied into it.

By April they were living together.

ne evening, after she had been drinking with friends, Halton locked her out of their bedroom.

In the morning she went into the kitchen and he swore at her and gave her a backhanded slap, splitting her lip.

He was given conditional bail not to contact her but on two occasions in June he left her threatening and abusive voicemails calling her a "dirty lying tramp", a "scum bag" and "sl*g".

In a VIP the woman said this had been her first relationship in seven years, but that Halton was controlling and sabotaged all her friendships as he did not want her to see other people.

In an interview he called her a "fraudster" and denied his offending.

Defending, Julie Taylor said the relationship had been toxic, and added: "While its not his first violent offending it is his first domestic violence offending.

"There is work to be done and that could be done with the Building Better Relationships probation programme which the defendant would embrace if Your Honour steps back from custody."

She added it happened at a time of his life when he was drinking alcohol and using cocaine, which he had since stopped

Judge Richard Gioserano said: "You pushed your way into her home and assaulted her in her own home. You compounded that by stealing phone and going to assault her again and then you compounded it further when on bail.

"You're not remorseful in your actions, you're anything but. You show a lack of remorse and you deny really doing any of it to be honest.

"It says in your pre sentence report it was her fault you bit her because she wouldn't hand over the phone.

"You're going to have to do a bit better than that.

"In all the circumstances, although there are some aggravating features and although you've not covered yourself in glory at all, I'm still prepared - given the time that's passed since and given the time you've been out of trouble and that you've addressed your drinking - to see if there is anything in you."