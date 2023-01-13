News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston woman wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with conditions of her licence

An appeal has been launched to help find a Preston woman who is wanted on recall to prison.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:29pm

Wendy Roberts is wanted after failing to comply with the conditions of her licence having served a sentence for a serious wounding.

The 39-year-old, of Fylde Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, is described as 5ft 5in tall and of slim to medium build.

Hide Ad
Read More
Police search for wanted Preston man who jumped into River Ribble to escape arre...
Wendy Roberts is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with conditions of her licence (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

She has links to Preston city centre.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts should call 01772 209940, 101, or email [email protected]