Preston woman wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with conditions of her licence
An appeal has been launched to help find a Preston woman who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:29pm
Wendy Roberts is wanted after failing to comply with the conditions of her licence having served a sentence for a serious wounding.
The 39-year-old, of Fylde Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, is described as 5ft 5in tall and of slim to medium build.
She has links to Preston city centre.
Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts should call 01772 209940, 101, or email [email protected]