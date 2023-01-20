Preston woman Paula Gardner charged with burglary at pensioner's home
A woman has been charged after a thief posing as a cleaner stole Christmas presents from the home of a Preston pensioner.
Paula Gardner, 43, of Sedgwick Street, Preston was arrested after a man in his 90s was targeted in a distraction burglary at his home in Deepdale last month.
She was taken into custody yesterday and has now been charged with burglary of a dwelling house and breaching bail conditions.
She has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court.
What happened?
Lancashire Police said the pensioner was deceived after a woman posing as a cleaner reportedly entered his home in Lutwidge Avenue, Preston on December 22.
After spending some time upstairs pretending to clean his bathroom, the thief allegedly sneaked out of the house with two large bags filled with Christmas presents bought for his family.
Following the crime, Chief Insp Chris Abbott, from Preston Police, said: “Distraction burglars often prey upon our most vulnerable residents.