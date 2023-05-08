News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 hour ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
1 hour ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
2 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
3 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
22 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize

Preston woman charged with stealing £60 worth of steaks from Aldi

A woman has been charged with stealing around £60 worth of steaks from Aldi.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:14 BST

Charmaine Elizabeth Card, of Alderfield, Penwortham, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing the meat from an Aldi supermarket in Preston on March 1.

Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest after the 45-year-old failed to appear at court when summoned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Preston Magistrates' CourtPreston Magistrates' Court
Preston Magistrates' Court
News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us