Preston woman charged with stealing £60 worth of steaks from Aldi
A woman has been charged with stealing around £60 worth of steaks from Aldi.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:14 BST
Charmaine Elizabeth Card, of Alderfield, Penwortham, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing the meat from an Aldi supermarket in Preston on March 1.
Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest after the 45-year-old failed to appear at court when summoned.