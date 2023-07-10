News you can trust since 1886
Preston woman arrested on suspicion of dealing cannabis and other drugs near Moor Park

A woman was found with a stash of drugs and £10,000 in cash after police raided her home in Preston over the weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

The 23-year-old was stopped and searched in Moor Park Avenue following a tip-off at around 11.30pm on Friday night (July 7) and was found in possession of snap bags of cannabis and a large amount of cash.

Police later searched her home where they discovered ‘several quantities’ of various drugs and further cash totalling more than £10,000.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

