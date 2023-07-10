The 23-year-old was stopped and searched in Moor Park Avenue following a tip-off at around 11.30pm on Friday night (July 7) and was found in possession of snap bags of cannabis and a large amount of cash.

Police later searched her home where they discovered ‘several quantities’ of various drugs and further cash totalling more than £10,000.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

