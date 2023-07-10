A total of 24 cannabis farms were discovered and dismantled in June, with 16 people arrested and five charged.

In the raids, 2,949 cannabis plants with a street value of around £1.47 million were seized, along with with nine kilograms of cannabis bush worth around £45,000.

In addition to the drugs, the force seized around £70,000 in cash and six people were detained for immigration offences.

Of the 24 cannabis farms raided, 13 were in Preston, three in the Blackpool area and eight in Blackburn and Accrington.

The raids were part of Op Warrior which aims to disrupt organised crime gangs who reportedly use large-scale cannabis cultivation to finance other offences.

Det Supt Graham Hill, Lancashire Police’s Head of Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence, said: “This continued Operation Warrior activity shows how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime.

“Organised crime networks involved in cannabis production are directly linked to other serious criminal activity such as Class A drug dealing and importation, modern slavery, violence, and exploitation.

“The raids carried out in Lancashire have disrupted significant criminal activity.

“We are committed to taking the fight to criminals and tackling serious crime.”