Preston woman arrested after person spotted breaking into camper van
A woman was arrested after a member of the public spotted a camper van being broken into in Preston.
A member of the public stated that they had seen a person breaking into a camper van in the Grange area on Wednesday morning (January 25).
Police arrived within minutes and located a 31-year-old woman from the Preston area inside the vehicle.
She was duly arrested for vehicle interference and criminal damage to the vehicle.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware of an increase in reports of bicycle and motorcycle thefts in the Tulketh and Ashton areas.
“Rest assured we will be out and about this evening to try and deter any of this activity and to apprehend those who are believed to be responsible.
“If you see anything suspicious or have any information to pass, please contact us on 999 so we can respond robustly to these reports.”