A member of the public stated that they had seen a person breaking into a camper van in the Grange area on Wednesday morning (January 25).

Police arrived within minutes and located a 31-year-old woman from the Preston area inside the vehicle.

She was duly arrested for vehicle interference and criminal damage to the vehicle.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware of an increase in reports of bicycle and motorcycle thefts in the Tulketh and Ashton areas.

“Rest assured we will be out and about this evening to try and deter any of this activity and to apprehend those who are believed to be responsible.