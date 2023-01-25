Kirkham woman caught three times over drink-drive limit after police notice her driving ‘erratically’
A woman was caught three times over the drink-drive limit in Kirkham.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 7:19pm
Donna Hatton, 35, of Kirkgate, Kirkham, was driving along the A583 Kirkham bypass when she was caught.
Hatton admitted drink driving when she appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 24).
Her lawyer Martin Hillson described her as a binge drinker who was seeking help.
She was banned from driving for three years, given an alcohol abstinence order and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 100 hours of unpaid work.