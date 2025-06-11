An 85-year-old widow has been left heartbroken after her late husband's heart-shaped Edwardian table was stolen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The table, which was taken from a van on Mayfield Drive in the early hours of Saturday, May 31, was being taken to be restored.

The image below shows a similar table but the one that was stolen has a round bottom tier with a small hole in the middle. | The image below shows a similar table but the one that was stolen has a round bottom tier with a small hole in the middle.

Although not worth a lot of money, it is of significant sentimental value and belonged to the victim’s husband who passed away two months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We are appealing for information after a heart-shaped Edwardian table, similar to the one pictured, was stolen in Preston.

“The image below shows a similar table but the one that was stolen has a round bottom tier with a small hole in the middle.”

They added: “We would like to appeal to anyone who may have any information about the table to get in touch with us so that we can potentially reunite the victim with these treasured items.”

If you can help, please call 101, quoting the log number 1114 of 02nd June 2025 or email [email protected].