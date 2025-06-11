Preston widow, 85, left heartbroken after late husband's heart-shaped Edwardian table stolen

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 15:06 BST

An 85-year-old widow has been left heartbroken after her late husband's heart-shaped Edwardian table was stolen.

The table, which was taken from a van on Mayfield Drive in the early hours of Saturday, May 31, was being taken to be restored.

Although not worth a lot of money, it is of significant sentimental value and belonged to the victim’s husband who passed away two months ago.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We are appealing for information after a heart-shaped Edwardian table, similar to the one pictured, was stolen in Preston.

“The image below shows a similar table but the one that was stolen has a round bottom tier with a small hole in the middle.”

They added: “We would like to appeal to anyone who may have any information about the table to get in touch with us so that we can potentially reunite the victim with these treasured items.”

If you can help, please call 101, quoting the log number 1114 of 02nd June 2025 or email [email protected].

