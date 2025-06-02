Gang who broke into Wordsworth Street home in Burnley left occupants 'shaking with fear' in bedrooms
The intruders, some as young as 16 or 17 at the time, burst into a house in Wordsworth Street at night.
Fearing for their lives, some of the occupants then locked themselves in their bedroom.
Rio Nadin, 19, of Accrington Road, Burnley, admitted burglary and supplying controlled drugs.
Harvey Noble, 20, of Maden Fold Way, Burnley, admitted burglary and supplying controlled drugs.
Benjamin Roberts, 20, of Hillside, Burnley, admitted burglary.
Milo Carroll, 19, of Faraday Street, Burnley, admitted supplying controlled drugs.
A burglary charge was ordered to lie on the file.
The court heard that in July 2023, a burglary was committed at a house in Wordsworth Street.
At 10.30pm Mr Black and his partner were at home when they heard a window smashing. There was the sound of two or three people running up the stairs.
Mr Black locked the door and rang 999. A small hole was drilled into the door near the lock by one of the intruders.
When police arrived they found the couple "shaking with fear".
Another woman in the house had her room searched and £80 cash taken and as a result said she no longer felt safe living there.
A bloodstain found at the scene was matched to Roberts. When arrested he said the plan was to steal cash and cannabis.
The court was told that the burglary was planned as a group by the defendants, who all knew each other.
Counsel for each defendant pointed out the defendants' young ages at the time of the burglary. They said all the offences were committed because of drug use and low-level street dealing.
Each defendant had stayed out of trouble since and they were all suitable for rehabilitation.
Recorder Ms Siddiqi told the defendants that it was a serious offence which must have been terrifying for those in the house, but she had taken into account the defendants' young ages and the remorse they had shown.
Roberts was given a community order for 12 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work.
Carroll was given a community order for 12 months and ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work.
Nadin and Noble were each sentenced to a total of 21 months in custody, suspended for two years.