A Preston knifeman smeared his own faeces on the walls of his jail cell before asking if his victim was dead.

Russell Smith, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article by a jury at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, February 27.

54-year-old Russell Smith (pictured has been jailed for 27 years for the attempted murder of a British Transport Police (BTP) Special Constable. | British Transport Police

The court heard how, at around 9.30pm on 7 September 2024, the victim, a BTP Special Constable, was working a policing operation at Preston station to ensure passenger safety during the Radio 2 Summer festival.

Smith approached the officer from behind while he was advising two members of the public on their travel plans, repeatedly moving his hand to his trouser pocket where he had a kitchen knife concealed.

Smith followed the officer outside the station standing directly behind him and staring at him with his hand on the knife in his pocket.

When taken into custody he smeared his own faeces over the walls of his cell and continued to be violent, telling officers he would attack more officers and asking if the victim was dead.

The stabbing took place at Preston railway station last month. | Google

Special constable Gary Blackburn who was targeted by Smith on Preston railway station called him a “muderous” attacker and feared he was going to die.

The blade missed the officer's spine by just two inches.

Mr Blackburn read out his own victim impact statement in court as Smith was sentenced for the unprovoked attack.

PC Blackburn, who works as a paramedic, said he became a special constable not for money but for the "personal satisfaction" of helping others.

Talking about the attack, he said: “I remember feeling the blow - it was like I had been hit with a baseball bat.

“After falling to the floor I saw the suspect with a knife. “I could feel my life draining away.”

He then feared he was going to die.

He said this anxiety continued as he was in the ambulance en route to Royal Preston Hospital. As a paramedic he could hear the ambulance crew exchanging information and he knew there was some fear of death.

He added: “My pulse rate was extremely fast. This made me think I was bleeding out.”

Mr Blackburn said he felt calmer after being treated at hospital and discovering the knife had missed major organs.

He was operated on but remained anxious about a possible infection from the weapon for some time.

He said he still had back problems as a result of the attack, which had affected his mobility.

Three weeks after being discharged from hospital he started to build his strength back up and in November 2024 joined his BTP colleagues for personal safety training.

In December 2024 he returned to work.

He added that the trauma of the attack had been very difficult to deal with and the incident had had an impact on his wife and children and he felt anxious and vulnerable in certain situations, and the ongoing pain and his scar was a reminder of what happened.

He added: “Russell Smith will not get the satisfaction of ruining what is a key area of my life.

“I will continue to serve as a police officer for the British Transport Police as long as I am able.”

Mr Hugh McKee, prosecuting, told the court today that Smith had dozens of previous convictions for offences including robbery and violence.

Julie Taylor, defending, said Smith had a history of mental illness and had been "sectioned" during the time spanning all three offences. But there was no finding of psychosis.

She said there was some degree of remorse at the offences and Smith did not have a large history of violence.

The court heard that on the day of the stabbing, Smith had been "hanging around" at Preston railway station for up to nine hours. BTP officers became concerned about his behaviour.

Judge Altham said Smith had given PC Blackburn "the evil eye". He had no doubt he had set out to target and attack a police officer with a knife.

The knife narrowly missed PC Blackburn's spine and after his arrest Smith asked sneeringly "Is he dead?".

Judge Altham said thankfully no serious permanent damage had been done to PC Blackburn and he had showed great determination and courage to return to duty.

Judge Altham told Smith his claim that he couldn't remember anything was "plainly not true”.

Adressing Smith, Judge Altham said: “This was murderous violence for your own gratification.

“You are a highly dangerous individual that poses a serious risk. This was not spontaneous but planned.”

Smith, aged 54, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, was jailed for 27 years.

He must serve another five years on licence.