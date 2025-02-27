A man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a British Transport Police officer.

Russell Smith, aged 54, was found guilty of the attempted murder of on duty officer Gary Blackburn who he stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend in September.

A jury today took less than three hours to find Smith unanimously guilty of all counts.

He admitted he was the man seen on CCTV recordings stabbing the officer in the upper back at Preston Railway Station, but he told Preston Crown Court he had no recollection of what happened.

He had also denied possessing a bladed weapon in a public place and threatening behaviour in possession of a bladed weapon in a public place on another occasion.

The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an ‘isolated incident’.

Paramedics attended and the on duty officer was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

The court was told that PC Blackburn was stabbed with a kitchen knife of up to 6 inches long, suffering a wound to his upper back which was about an inch deep. He had to undergo an operation and was traumatised by the incident.

The jury was shown footage from Preston Railway Station on September 7.

In the footage a man appears from the left behind an officer who is in uniform and wearing a hi-vis vest and a stab vest.

The man, armed with a red knife, stabs the officer in the upper back before being wrestled to the ground.

Counsel for the prosecution say Smith is guilty of attempted murder because he aimed for an area above the officer's stab jacket.

The defence maintained that if he had intended to kill PC Blackburn he would have landed further blows.

Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham remanded Smith in custody for sentencing at a future date.

Assistant Chief Constable Charlie Doyle said: “This was an exceptionally violent, shocking and calculated attack on a uniformed police officer as they were simply doing their job.

“It is a testament to the character of the officer involved that he has now returned to duty and remains determined to fulfil his role as a special constable, protecting the public and keeping the railway safe.

“Police officers, particularly those who take on an unpaid role to protect the public, uphold the law and keep us all safe - and they should be able to do so without fear of violence. On behalf of all of BTP, I am pleased to see justice served today.”

Reports will now be prepared, including victim impact statements, before sentencing is carried out.