Jamie Robinson was at him mother’s address in Bowlingfield when he was shot through the front door with a 9mm handgun.

The bullet injured his arm before going through his abdomen and fracturing his hip.

The 32-year-old suffered suffered severe internal injuries and lost up to two litres of blood.

Paul Matheson (right) and Daniel Quinn (left) have been jailed after a man was shot as an act of revenge following a fight at a pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The shooting was carried out as a revenge attack after Paul Matheson lost a fight with Robinson earlier in the evening of July 11, 2021 – the day that England played Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Matheson contacted his friend Daniel Quinn shortly after being beaten up.

The pair then set off in Quinn’s Ford Focus, armed with a handgun, to the address where the shooting took place.

The victim suffered severe internal injuries and lost up to two litres of blood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“The injuries that Mr Robinson sustained were serious and long lasting – they will have an impact upon him for the rest of his life and it was only because of emergency surgery that he survived,” Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said.

"What started as a pub brawl quickly escalated into Matheson and Quinn getting hold of a firearm and going to the address where they knew Robinson would be and firing through the door, knowing that Robinson was crouched just behind it.”

Detectives launched a major inquiry and pieced together the movements of Matheson and Quinn by examining their mobile phones and trawling through CCTV to track the vehicles.

Unbeknown to the pair the Ford Focus was fitted with a tracking device which provided detailed evidence of the vehicle’s movements as it carried its occupants across Preston to carry out the revenge attack.

The pair then set off in Quinn’s Ford Focus, armed with a handgun, to the address where the shooting took place (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A bullet casing was recovered from the scene and a live round nearby.

They were arrested and, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, were both charged with attempted murder.

The pair had denied the charge and following a trial at Preston Crown Court were last month found not guilty of attempted murder.

They were instead convicted of Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

At Preston Crown Court on Friday (October 21) Matheson, 39, of Houldsworth Road, Preston, was sentenced to 20 years custody, with a further five years extended licence after being deemed to be dangerous.

Quinn, 30, of Holme Slack Lane, Preston was sentenced to 18 and a half years custody, with a further five years extended licence.

Quinn was jailed for nine years for an unrelated offence earlier this year.

He was told he would have to serve half of that sentence before the 18 and a half year tariff would start.

Detective Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates added: “Today’s sentences reflect the seriousness of this offence.