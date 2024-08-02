Preston thug smashed doll's house before using broken parts to brutally assault woman

A Preston man smashed a doll’s house before using the broken parts to brutally assault a woman.

Andrew Hodson, 45, struck and kicked his victim at his flat in Preston.

He broke a doll’s house which was in the flat and used the broken parts to assault the woman.

Andrew Hodson has been jailed for assaulting a woman and damaging her carAndrew Hodson has been jailed for assaulting a woman and damaging her car
Andrew Hodson has been jailed for assaulting a woman and damaging her car | Lancashire Police

After she got out of the flat, the victim drove off in her car to a nearby street.

He followed her and used a knife to puncture one of the car tyres.

Hodgson, of Brackenbury Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order.

He was jailed for a total of 34 weeks and ordered to pay £300 compensation after appearing for sentence at Blackburn Magistrates Court on July 24.

