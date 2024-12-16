A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaking into Tesco in Preston yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the Express store in Blackpool Road after an intruder smashed his way inside using a brick at 12.23am on Sunday.

Officers found the store filled with smoke and fire crews were called to the scene. No signs of fire were found and it is believed the smoke was the result of the smoke suppression system, triggered by the forced entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Benstock, 36, of no fixed abode was arrested nearby and was charged with burglary with intent to steal | Nicola Wade

Lancashire Police said Simon Benstock, 36, of no fixed abode was arrested nearby and has now been charged with burglary with intent to steal.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, December 16).

The Tesco Express store was open as normal on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.23am on December 15 to Tesco Express, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston, to a report of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers attended and found that a window had been damaged and entry gained to the premises.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Simon Benstock, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary with intent to steal.

“He’s been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (December 16).”