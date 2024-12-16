Preston Tesco Express store filled with smoke in early hours as police arrest and charge 36-year-old man
Police were called to the Express store in Blackpool Road after an intruder smashed his way inside using a brick at 12.23am on Sunday.
Officers found the store filled with smoke and fire crews were called to the scene. No signs of fire were found and it is believed the smoke was the result of the smoke suppression system, triggered by the forced entry.
Lancashire Police said Simon Benstock, 36, of no fixed abode was arrested nearby and has now been charged with burglary with intent to steal.
He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, December 16).
The Tesco Express store was open as normal on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.23am on December 15 to Tesco Express, Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston, to a report of burglary.
“Our officers attended and found that a window had been damaged and entry gained to the premises.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Simon Benstock, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary with intent to steal.
“He’s been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (December 16).”