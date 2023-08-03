Mohammed Afzal, 18, from Preston, has been jailed for 3 years and 9 months following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism of Policing North West (CTPNW) and Lancashire Police. (Photo by GMP)

Mohammed Afzal (pictured) has been jailed for 3 years and 9 months following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism of Policing North West (CTPNW) and Lancashire Police.

The sentencing yesterday (Tuesday, August 2) followed an earlier hearing where Afzal pleaded guilty on February 13, 2023 to four offences relating to the dissemination of terrorist publications and four offences relating to the collection of terrorist information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation was carried out into the online activities of Afzal after he was found to be posting extremist related material on social media.

On June 29, 2022, Afzal was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and the dissemination of terrorist publications, and a number of electronic devices were seized from his home address.

At the time, Afzal refused to provide the passcodes for the seized devices and he was released under investigation.

Careful examination of the devices enabled CTPNW to extract digital material from Afzal’s mobile phone and a number of terrorist related documents were identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation team were then able to link a number of social media accounts to Afzal that were found to contain a large amount of extremist material deemed to encourage terrorism.

On October 5, 2022, Afzal was re-arrested on suspicion of collecting and disseminating terrorist material but refused to answer any questions during his interview.

On liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service, CTPNW were able to successfully charge Afzal with four offences relating to the dissemination of terrorist publications and four offences relating to the collection of terrorist information. This included possession of viable bomb making instructions.

Afzal was then remanded into custody until his next court appearance on February 13, 2023 at Liverpool Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to all 8 counts on the indictment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Andy Meeks of CTPNW said: “CTPNW is working tirelessly to ensure that people like Afzal are identified, arrested, and brought before the courts.

"We will not accept any action that attempts to divide our communities and will hold to account anyone who seeks to incite hatred.