Preston takeaway worker dubbed "public spirited" by judge after stopping robbers attacking teen in alley

Armadeep Singh was in Giacomo's Spaghetti House on Hill Street when he and his father heard the teenager's shouts for help during the incident on December 22, 2019.

Mr Singh sprang into action and shouted at the thugs before chasing one of them and catching him

As a result of his actions criminal Steven Porter, 40, of New Hall Lane, Preston was jailed for 46 months on Thursday after admitting robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Singh was working at Bella Napoli/Giacomos Spaghetti House, when he heard the victim

During the hearing Recorder Daniel Prowse made an order for a reward of £350 in recognition of his "courageous actions".

The Crown Court is empowered to order payment of rewards to commend witnesses for "bravery or outstanding public-spirited conduct".

Today Mr Singh, 26, who has just moved to a new home in Ashton, Preston, said: "My dad came back from a delivery and said something wasn't right' as he had seen the men and the boy in the alley.

"He was outnumbered and they were assaulting him.

"I was not going to let them get away with it.

"It all passed by in a moment but it feels like it happened yesterday, not nearly two years ago."

He added: "My mum was not very happy when she found out what I had done, she was worried!"

The 17-year-old victim was dragged into an alley at the side of the British Heart Foundation charity shop on Friargate and held by his throat and waist while on his way home from a work Christmas party.

Porter and an unknown man rifled through his pockets and demanded his possessions.

Recorder Prowse said many people would have been "too fearful" to have assisted someone being attacked in an alleyway, and that he considered it an" act of public spiritedness".