Preston takeaway served with two-month closure order following ‘multiple reports of serious anti-social behaviour’

A closure order has been granted for a 24-hour takeaway in Preston following ongoing issues concerning anti-social behaviour.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:04pm

A temporary closure order was issued against Bianco 24/7 in Friargate in response to concerns over crime and anti-social behaviour linked to the shop.

Preston Magistrates Court granted the partial closure order under section 80 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A full closure is now active until March 4, 2023.

A closure order has been granted for a 24-hour takeaway in Preston (Credit: James Butterly)
There will be a license review hearing on January 23.

Inspector Bernie Coburn, from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This closure order comes after months of hard work alongside our partners in the council to ensure that this behaviour is stopped and to protect our local community.

“I hope that this positive result sends out a clear message to those involved that we will take action against those who look to make others lives a misery with crime and anti-social behaviour”

The order was issued against Bianco 24/7 in Friargate (Credit: Google)

If you have concerns around anti-social behaviour, visit www.lancashire.police.uk/doitonline.